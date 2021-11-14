Energy Alert
A-State volleyball to face Georgia State in Sun Belt Tournament

Red Wolves beat Little Rock in five sets Tuesday night.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the regular season wrapped up, the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship field is set, the league office announced Sunday.

Arkansas State garnered the West No. 4 seed in the 12-team field and will take the court at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, facing East No. 5 seed Georgia State at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.

The Red Wolves finished the season at 15-13 overall, 6-10 in league play, while the Panthers enter the conference tourney with a 7-19 overall ledger and a 4-12 mark in conference action.

The winner of Thursday’s match advances to Friday’s quarterfinal against regular-season conference champion South Alabama, the top seed out of the East Division. All tournament matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+, culminating with the championship match at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

