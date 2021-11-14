Energy Alert
Arkansas State basketball returns home for doubleheader Monday

By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s and women’s hoops will be back at First National Bank Arena for a doubleheader Monday night.

It all starts at 5:00, when the women take on McNeese State.

The Red Wolves look to continue their hot streak offensively, scoring 80-plus in each of their first two outings. A-State is 1-1 after falling to Oklahoma 101-to-89 in Norman Friday night. After McNeese State, the Red Wolves will host Arkansas in a highly-anticipated battle Friday night.

A-State men will follow against Central Baptist College at 7:30.

The Red Wolves look to bounce back after dropping one on the road to Number 11 Illinois Friday.

Harding football earns second seed in Super Region 3, hosts no. 7 Washburn Saturday