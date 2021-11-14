Warmer than the Weekend

Not as cold to start the week compared to the weekend, especially in the afternoons. We’ll make it into the mid-60s today, and highs are in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before our next cold front. Sunshine and breezy to windy southerly winds warm us up quickly each day. A few showers may start to move in late Wednesday, but most of the rain doesn’t arrive until after we head to bed. Like last week, the rain will be leaving as we start our Thursday. Rainfall amounts should stay below an inch. It’ll be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s, and overnight temperatures back down near freezing. A few more showers may move through late this weekend.

