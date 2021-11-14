Energy Alert
Gainesville, Mo. community comes together in memory of 9-year-old boy who battled cancer

By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters, policemen, and community members came together Saturday for a funeral procession after the death of Brody Ray Shelby, a 9-year-old boy who lost his life on Oct. 31 after a battle with cancer.

His mother, Bobbie Shelby, and her fiancé, James Walley said Brody never quit.

“A fighter, a warrior,” said Walley.

“Whenever he was born with the cord wrapped around his neck, he came into this world fighting and he went out fighting,” said Shelby.

Brody had rare brain cancer. He had two previous battles with brain tumors.

The boy received a hero’s farewell. He was an honorary firefighter or chief at multiple departments in the Ozarks, and his family could not get him away from the fire department.

“No matter what he was doing, he was always wearing this fire department hat and fire shirt,” said Walley.

Nathan Phenix, pastor for the Gainesville Grace Baptist Church, said Brody always had a smile on his face.

“He could light up room,” said Phenix. “I know people say that. That’s kind of a cliché thing to say, but he really did have a million-dollar smile when he smiled. It took your attention.”

His family wants him to be remembered as a hero for his strength.

“Put yourself in Brody’s strength,” said Shelby. “The kid was the strongest person I’ve ever known in my entire life.”

And that his memory will live on for many in the community.

“Live today for the fullest, he’s done that,” said Phenix. “He set an example on how to do that, under some of the worst circumstances. So if he could do that, it tries to inspire me more to live everyday to the fullest.”

“I’ve only lived down here about a year and a half. But the support means the world to us,” said Shelby. “I mean, they’ve just been absolutely great.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

