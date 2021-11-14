Energy Alert
Harding football earns second seed in Super Region 3, hosts no. 7 Washburn Saturday

(KAIT)
By Harding Athletics
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Harding football has qualified for the NCAA Division II Playoffs for the seventh time overall and for the fifth straight season.

Harding (10-1), champions of the Great American Conference, are the No. 2 seed in NCAA Division II Super Region 3. Harding will host Washburn, the No. 7 seed.

Washburn, located in Topeka, Kansas, is 9-2 and finished tied for second in the MIAA.

Harding and Washburn will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at First Security Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at HardingTickets.com.

Tickets are $15 for home reserved seating, $10 for home general admission and $5 for home students.  Washburn fans can also purchase tickets at HardingTickets.com. Visitor general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. For those who would like to purchase tickets on game day, the ticket booth will open Saturday at 11 a.m.

The winner of the Harding-Washburn game will take on the winner of the No. 3 Northwest Missouri State-No. 7 Central Washington game on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will be played at the location of the higher seed.

Harding will be hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2016, when the Bisons defeated Central Missouri 48-31. Harding has played its last eight playoff games on the road.

Harding is coming off a 35-0 victory over Arkansas Tech on Saturday to win its second outright GAC championship. Washburn defeated Missouri Southern 38-28 at home.

Harding and Washburn are meeting for the second time. The teams last met in 1976.

