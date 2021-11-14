Energy Alert
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old Jonesboro man is scheduled to be in court Monday after a crash that killed one person and injured one, authorities said Sunday.

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of negligent homicide.

According to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, deputies got a call around 4:15 a.m. Sunday about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 905 and 910. When the deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside a vehicle.

Rolland said a passenger in that vehicle was also airlifted to a hospital due to their injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the woman killed or the person injured, pending notification of family.

Campbell was also taken to a local hospital early Sunday for injuries, then transferred to the Craighead County jail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Rolland said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

