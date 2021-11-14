Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/12/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on November 12th, 2021.

Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett loses both cleats, scores 35 yd TD)

Nominee number 1 is Nettleton. Cameron Scarlett on the move, loses one shoe at the 9 yard line, loses his other at the goalline, but he holds on the pigskin for a 35 yard touchdown. The Raiders beat Hot Springs 33-14 to advance to the 5A State Quarterfinals.

Southside (Landen Haas TD pass to Seth Case on 4th & 25)

Nominee number 2 is Southside. Landen Haas goes cross field and Seth Case comes down with it, Southerners turn 4th and 25 to a touchdown. They beat Star City 28-24 to advance to the 4A 2nd Round.

Manila (Kurt Overton 45 yd TD)

Our 3rd nominee is Manila. Kurt Overton finds a seam and he’ll take it 45 yards for a touchdown. The Lions beat Danville 49-25 in their first home playoff game in program history.

Newport (Antwan Hardaway pick-six)

Our final nominee is Newport. Antwan Hardaway jumps the route and heads 27 yards for a pick six. The Greyhounds beat Lincoln 41-7 to advance to the 3A 2nd Round.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

