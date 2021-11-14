Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Water line problems reported in Ravenden

A problem with a water line break has created problems in a Lawrence County town, officials...
A problem with a water line break has created problems in a Lawrence County town, officials said Sunday.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A problem with a water line break has created problems in a Lawrence County town, officials said Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Ravenden Mayor Timothy McComas, the town had a major water line break.

He said parts of town, including 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Streets, out across the river and in the Spring River Circle area of town, will be without water for a period of time.

ATTENTION RAVENDEN WATER CUSTOMERS Due to a major water line break, parts of Town will be without water for a period of...

Posted by Timothy McComas on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Crews are working on the line break, McComas said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haag Brown Commercial announced plans to build a 188-acre E-commerce park along I-555 in...
$200 million E-commerce park slated for Jonesboro
A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in Walnut Ridge as police...
Man airlifted as police investigate shooting in Walnut Ridge
Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
10-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle pileup
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Scores - Video: Ark. Round 1 Playoffs - Mo. District Finals »
Zebedee Daniel Martin, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of...
Man convicted of child pornography

Latest News

The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other...
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth
There are over 200 booths where you can find anything from pork rinds all the way to Christmas...
People enjoying holiday festivities with Lit’l Bita Christmas
The Veterans Day parade brought out a large crowd on Main Street.
Many gathered to honor veterans with weekend parade
Region 8 News at 10 - 11/13/21