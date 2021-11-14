Water line problems reported in Ravenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A problem with a water line break has created problems in a Lawrence County town, officials said Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from Ravenden Mayor Timothy McComas, the town had a major water line break.
He said parts of town, including 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Streets, out across the river and in the Spring River Circle area of town, will be without water for a period of time.
Crews are working on the line break, McComas said.
