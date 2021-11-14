Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson,...
This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.(The County of Dallas via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

Police said that Jackson first had a verbal altercation with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to exit. As Jackson was exiting, she had another verbal altercation with a second operations agent that turned physical, with Jackson striking the agent on the head with a closed fist, police said.

Mainz said the the operations agent, a woman, was taken to a hospital and released Saturday night.

Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haag Brown Commercial announced plans to build a 188-acre E-commerce park along I-555 in...
$200 million E-commerce park slated for Jonesboro
A man was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting in Walnut Ridge as police...
Man airlifted as police investigate shooting in Walnut Ridge
Crews have responded to a crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91 in Lawrence County, according to I...
10-year-old girl killed in multi-vehicle pileup
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child
Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child
Zebedee Daniel Martin, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of...
Man convicted of child pornography

Latest News

Highland School District is reverting to masking again.
School district reimplements mask policy
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee law banning school mask mandates
Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia