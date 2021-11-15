A-State bowling closes fall schedule with fourth place finish at Ladyjack Classic
KENOSHA, Wis. (KAIT) – Battling injuries this fall, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished fourth at the Ladyjack Classic Sunday to close the fall portion of the 2021-22 schedule with top four finishes in each of the three events.
A-State (27-12) played Vanderbilt to begin bracket play and the Commodores won the first four games in the best-of-seven series. The Red Wolves bounced back with a 4-1 victory against Youngstown State and met Vanderbilt once again to decide third and fourth place. A-State led 3-2 in the best-of-seven, but the Commodores took the final two games to win the third-place match. The Red Wolves return to action Jan. 28-30 at the Prairie View Invitational in Arlington, Texas. A-State hosts the annual Mid-Winter Invitational Feb. 18-20 at Hijinx. Stay up to date with the Red Wolves on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling). Each match is available to watch via the A-State Bowling Facebook page.
Ladyjack ClassicBaker Matches
Arkansas State 1,002 – Nebraska 981
Arkansas State 981 – Vanderbilt 1,088
Arkansas State 1,078 – Stephen F. Austin 951
Arkansas State 1,027 – Aurora 769
Arkansas State 938 – Maryville 981
Traditional Matches
Arkansas State 1,056 – North Central 766
Arkansas State 998 – Valparaiso 931
Arkansas State 945 – Lewis 944
Arkansas State 909 – Whitewater 974
Arkansas State 975 – Marian 844
Bracket (Baker Best-of-Seven)
A-State 0 – Vanderbilt 4
A-State 4 – Youngstown State 1
A-State 3 – Vanderbilt 4
Final Pinfall (Avg)
1 Nebraska – 12,608 (206.7)
2 McKendree – 13,767 (211.8)
3 Vanderbilt – 13,390 (206.0)
4 Arkansas State – 13,114 (198.7)
5 Youngstown State – 13,025 (197.3)
6 Maryville – 13,625 (197.5)
7 Stephen F. Austin – 13,054 (197.8)
8 Duquesne – 12,989 (193.9)
9 Valparaiso – 11,625 (181.6)
10 Whitewater – 13,101 (189.9
11 Lewis – 11,562 (186.5)
12 Marian – 11,092 (176.1)
13 Carthage – 11,908 (170.1)
14 Aurora – 11,438 (168.2)
15 North Central – 8,992 (158.0)
16 Upper Iowa – 3,158 (158.0)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.