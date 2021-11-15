A-State bowling closes fall schedule with fourth place finish at Ladyjack Classic

KENOSHA, Wis. (KAIT) – Battling injuries this fall, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team finished fourth at the Ladyjack Classic Sunday to close the fall portion of the 2021-22 schedule with top four finishes in each of the three events.

A-State (27-12) played Vanderbilt to begin bracket play and the Commodores won the first four games in the best-of-seven series. The Red Wolves bounced back with a 4-1 victory against Youngstown State and met Vanderbilt once again to decide third and fourth place. A-State led 3-2 in the best-of-seven, but the Commodores took the final two games to win the third-place match. The Red Wolves return to action Jan. 28-30 at the Prairie View Invitational in Arlington, Texas. A-State hosts the annual Mid-Winter Invitational Feb. 18-20 at Hijinx. Stay up to date with the Red Wolves on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling). Each match is available to watch via the A-State Bowling Facebook page.

Ladyjack ClassicBaker Matches

Arkansas State 1,002 – Nebraska 981

Arkansas State 981 – Vanderbilt 1,088

Arkansas State 1,078 – Stephen F. Austin 951

Arkansas State 1,027 – Aurora 769

Arkansas State 938 – Maryville 981

Traditional Matches

Arkansas State 1,056 – North Central 766

Arkansas State 998 – Valparaiso 931

Arkansas State 945 – Lewis 944

Arkansas State 909 – Whitewater 974

Arkansas State 975 – Marian 844

Bracket (Baker Best-of-Seven)

A-State 0 – Vanderbilt 4

A-State 4 – Youngstown State 1

A-State 3 – Vanderbilt 4

Final Pinfall (Avg)

1 Nebraska – 12,608 (206.7)

2 McKendree – 13,767 (211.8)

3 Vanderbilt – 13,390 (206.0)

4 Arkansas State – 13,114 (198.7)

5 Youngstown State – 13,025 (197.3)

6 Maryville – 13,625 (197.5)

7 Stephen F. Austin – 13,054 (197.8)

8 Duquesne – 12,989 (193.9)

9 Valparaiso – 11,625 (181.6)

10 Whitewater – 13,101 (189.9

11 Lewis – 11,562 (186.5)

12 Marian – 11,092 (176.1)

13 Carthage – 11,908 (170.1)

14 Aurora – 11,438 (168.2)

15 North Central – 8,992 (158.0)

16 Upper Iowa – 3,158 (158.0)

