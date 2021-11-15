Despite drop, gas prices could detour holiday travel plans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in months, gas prices have fallen slightly. But, one analyst says that may not be enough for holiday travelers.

According to GasBuddy.com, Arkansas gasoline prices fell 2 cents in the past week to an average of $3.05 a gallon.

The national average fell 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.40. It’s the first time in months that the weekly national average has fallen.

“While it’s not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

However, he cautioned “the damage may already be done.”

According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, a significant number of Americans said high gasoline prices have forced them to reconsider their travel plans.

