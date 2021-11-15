Energy Alert
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Mo. 18-year-old

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Lexi Reanne Kraus, 18 of Oak Grove, Mo.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Lexi Reanne Kraus, 18 of Oak Grove, Mo.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDEPENDNECE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Independence Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 18-year-old woman on Wednesday, November 10 at 6 p.m.

Lexi Reanne Kraus, of Oak Grove, Mo., reportedly sent a text message to her father saying she would be home on Thursday, but she did not come home.

According to Independence Police Department Kraus was last seen with 18-year-old Caleb Rice.

Both Kraus and Rice were believed to be in the 500 block of East Aberdeen in Independence before the location was turned off on Kraus’ phone and communication was stopped with her parents.

Kraus’ father went to Rice’s condemned home and found her cell phone.

The young woman’s father told police he started receiving texts from someone saying they were Lexi, but he does not believe it was his daughter.

Officers believe it is possible Kraus is with Rice, but they have not been able to make contact with him.

There is concern for Kraus’ well being because she has been without her medications for several days.

Police said Kraus has a traumatic brain injury from a car crash and suffers from other medical conditions including epileptic episodes, ADHD and autism.

Kraus is 5-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and a scar on the left side of her skull.

Rice is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pound and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Independence Police said Lexi Reanne Kraus was last believed to be with 18-year-old Caleb Rice.
Independence Police said Lexi Reanne Kraus was last believed to be with 18-year-old Caleb Rice.(Source: Independence Police Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information the whereabouts of Kraus or Rice is urged to contact their local police department immediately or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

