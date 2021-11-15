Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Girl, 11, survives Mich. plane crash that killed 4 others

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent. He says Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other...
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ broke into, robbed
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ break in
Harold Rogers arrested for enticement of a child
Southaven police officer arrested for enticement of a child

Latest News

The victims of a deadly plane crash include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning...
4 killed in small plane crash on Michigan island
The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other...
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A total of 254 officers have already left the police department or are expected to do so...
Phoenix officer resigns over radio after being asked to work extra shift