House shot at in Jonesboro
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
After further investigation, officers found someone had shot a home near the Griggs Avenue intersection.
Officers are still working the scene and investigating any leads.
Region 8 News has a crew there and will have more LIVE at 5 p.m.
