House shot at in Jonesboro

Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.

After further investigation, officers found someone had shot a home near the Griggs Avenue intersection.

Officers are still working the scene and investigating any leads.

Region 8 News has a crew there and will have more LIVE at 5 p.m.

