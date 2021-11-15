House shot at in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting.

Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.

After further investigation, officers found someone had shot a home near the Griggs Avenue intersection.

Officers are still working the scene and investigating any leads.

