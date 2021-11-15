Journey, Billy Idol concert date set

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who “Don’t Stop Believin’” and have been “Faithfully” devoted to one of the greatest rock bands of all time, their dreams have come true. Luckily, they won’t be dancing with themselves.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Journey, along with special guest Billy Idol, will perform Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $45 to $125. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or the arena box office in North Little Rock.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.