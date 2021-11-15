Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mo. State Hwy. Patrol to participate in Project Blue Light

Project Blue Light is Monday, November 29 through Monday, January 3.
Project Blue Light is Monday, November 29 through Monday, January 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol will join members of Concerns of Police Survivors in paying tribute to fallen officers.

General Headquarters, division offices and troop headquarters buildings will display blue lights from Monday, November 29 through Monday, January 3. It’s part of Project Blue Light.

According to the highway patrol, 31 of its members have given their lives “in fulfillment of the patrol’s mission of providing service and protection to Missouri’s citizens.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other...
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ broke into, robbed
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ break in

Latest News

COVID-19 booster vaccination recommendations for Arkansas - 11/15/21
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
For the first time in months, gas prices have fallen slightly. But, one analyst says that may...
Despite drop, gas prices could detour holiday travel plans
Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Journey, along with special guest Billy Idol, will...
Journey, Billy Idol concert date set
A problem with a water line break created problems in a Lawrence County town, officials said...
Water line problems repaired in Ravenden