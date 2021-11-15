Nov. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not as cold to start the week compared to the weekend, especially in the afternoons. We’ll make it into the mid-60s today, and highs are in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before our next cold front.

Sunshine and breezy to windy southerly winds warm us up quickly each day. A few showers may start to move in late Wednesday, but most of the rain doesn’t arrive until after we head to bed.

Like last week, the rain will be leaving as we start our Thursday. Rainfall amounts should stay below an inch. It’ll be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s, and overnight temperatures back down near freezing. A few more showers may move through late this weekend.

News Headlines

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for missing Mo. 18-year-old.

Wanda Ballard, a woman who was cited after being accused of allowing pigs to destroy the Beech Grove Cemetery , is upset over the accusations.

A group of people in Conway are fighting to stop a piece of history from being covered up.

A pre-trial hearing for former Lonoke County deputy Mike Davis is set for Monday. Davis is scheduled to appear in court for manslaughter charges involving the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop back in June.

For months, supply chain shortages have been making headlines, impacting everything from holiday shopping to ammunition. But international holdups and shortages have also been changing what’s served up at school.

