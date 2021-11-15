Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Steve Bannon expected to surrender after indictment for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender...
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning and appear later in court.

It comes after a federal grand jury indicted him on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers believe Bannon had specific knowledge ahead of time about the events of that day.

After Bannon defied the subpoena, the House voted to refer him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office for contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer says Trump told Bannon not to obey the subpoena because the documents and testimony the committee wanted might be protected by executive privilege.

However, Bannon hadn’t worked for the president for several years when the insurrection took place.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each of the two counts against him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other...
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Lexi Reanne Kraus, 18 of Oak Grove, Mo.
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Mo. 18-year-old
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ broke into, robbed
Caught on Camera: I LOVE TAXE$ break in

Latest News

An investment group is purchasing the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according...
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375 million
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character...
‘Sesame Street’ debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
As Rittenhouse trial winds down, jury set to deliberate