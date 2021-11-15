Energy Alert
Thrift store seeing uptick in holiday sales

With everything going on, store manager Sandy McQuay said business has been busier than ever.
(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays right around the corner many people have started to think about their Christmas gifts, but with supply chain issues across the country and inflation on the rise, last-minute shoppers may have to find a new strategy.

Abilities Unlimited is a donation-based thrift store in downtown Jonesboro that has been a staple of the community for 58 years.

They sell all things from shirts and hats to Christmas trees and couches.

With everything going on, store manager Sandy McQuay said business has been busier than ever.

“Three of our four stores sales were over 20% in this past year’s October,” McQuay said. “And we foresee November and December being the same way.”

The store has been receiving Christmas donations since last January and she hopes it will be enough for everyone.

McQuay stressed people should come out this month and do their shopping as early as possible.

