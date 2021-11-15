Two A-State cross country runners named to All-Region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Arkansas State cross country runners received All-Region honors from the United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), the organization announced Monday.

Lexington Hilton and Pauline Meyer earned the honors, which was based on their finish at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships. The top 25 runners in both the men’s 10K and women’s 6K races earn All-Region accolades.

Hilton placed eighth overall to lead the A-State men and was one of four individual qualifiers from the regional site to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Green Forest, Ark., native became A-State’s fourth all-time entry into the national meet and the second in as many years for the men’s cross country program. Hilton clocked a program-record 10K time of 30:26.8, breaking the previous school-record mark by 30 seconds, en route to his top-10 finish on Friday in Waco, Texas.

His performance propelled the men’s squad to a program-best third-place team finish and made him one of three runners from the Sun Belt Conference to make the NCAA Championships.

Meyer placed 19th in the women’s 6K with a time of 21:23.4 to lead the women to a seventh-place finish. Her finish was the 13th straight meet in which she was A-State’s top runner and gave her All-Region honors for the second straight meet, last doing so in 2019, as the 2020 regional championships were not contested due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEXT UP

Hilton will compete for a national championship on Friday, as he races in the men’s 10K at the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Start time is slated for 10:10 a.m. CT, with the entire meet being broadcast live on ESPNU.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.