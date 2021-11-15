Energy Alert
Walnut Ridge to vote on annexation

City looking toward expansion, new building project
The Walnut Ridge City Council will vote on an annexation resolution Monday night.
By Chase Gage
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge could grow by a few acres, depending on a city council vote.

The council will vote on the annexation resolution at Monday night’s meeting.

If approved, the city would take over two plots of land at the edge of the city limits.

Whether it passes or not, there is a plan to build a new apartment complex in the lot.

If it falls within the city limits, Walnut Ridge will benefit from the sales tax.

Mayor Charles Snapp said he hopes to see the resolution pass.

“They can go on and build them even if it’s not annexed. If it’s not annexed, the city sales tax would not apply to the construction efforts,” Snapp said. “Hopefully the council will make a decision for the betterment of the city and go ahead.”

The lot is located to the west of Walmart and extends behind the Assembly of God church.

According to Snapp, the land totals around six acres.

The meeting will be held at the police complex in Walnut Ridge Monday night at 6 P.M. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

