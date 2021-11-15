Energy Alert
Whitehaven (TN) DE Javante Mackey commits to Arkansas State football

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Javante Mackey, an edge rusher from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Arkansas State in a Tweet Monday.

Mackey chose Arkansas State over Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, UT-Martin, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay, and Morgan State, per 247Sports.

Mackey is the first defensive end to commit to the Red Wolves for the Class of 2022. He joins Ashtin Rustemeyer as the only two commits on the defensive line.

The Red Wolves now have 16 commits for the Class of 2022. Mackey’s commit puts A-State at #82 nationally and #4 in the Sun Belt, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas State Football - 2022 Commits

OT Chase Jessup (Lake Hamilton)

QB Jaxon Dailey (Southeast Polk HS - Iowa)

OT Cameron Pascal (Union HS - Mississippi)

OT Marlique Fleming (Holmes County Central - Mississippi)

DT Ashtin Rustemeyer (Lutheran HS - Missouri)

WR Benson Prosper (Champagnat Catholic - Florida)

WR Daverrick Jenkins (Miami Northwestern - Florida)

DB Ahmad Robinson (East St. Louis - Illinois)

DB Michael Boone (Tampa Bay Tech - Florida)

DB James Reed III (Father Ryan - Tennessee)

RB Michael Sharpe Jr. (Pinson Valley - Alabama)

OT Trevion Florence (Campbell HS - Georgia)

WR/TE Miller McCrumby (Mount Pleasant - Texas)

OT Saidou Ba (P.U.R.E. Academy - Tennessee)

OT Aleric Watson (Middle Tennessee Christian School - Tennessee)

DE Javante Mackey (Whitehaven HS - Tennessee)

