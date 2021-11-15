Energy Alert
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wanda Ballard, a woman who was cited after being accused of allowing pigs to destroy the Beech Grove Cemetery, is upset over the accusations.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has five reports against Ballard over her pigs roaming into the cemetery and rooting near gravesites.

Ballard has only admitted to one instance the pigs went over to the cemetery, which is a short distance from her property.

“It’s obvious the pigs did it, but after we raked it up over there and stuff—before we bought this other stuff to put around here, they stopped going over there,” Ballard said.

Ballard believes the other times her pigs have been accused, someone has attempted to bait them so they can shoot the pigs.

“You think I enjoy seeing my animals shot? I bottle feed these guys as if they were babies,” she said. “I’m not going to put them out there like that.”

The woman stated she would never intend for her pigs to destroy the cemetery, adding she has friends and family buried there.

“If my pigs are doing something wrong, I’ll be responsible,” she said. “There are two things you don’t mess with: God and the dead.”

Ballard is expected to appear in court within the next month.

