2 shot on interstate exit in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating a crash on Interstate 55 found two people shot.

The incident happened at the Division Street/Highway 61 exit in Blytheville.

Our crew reports that state and local police are at the scene.

Police have not elaborated on the conditions of the victims.

We know traffic on the interstate is moving fine, but people traveling on Highway 61 near the exit should proceed with caution.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring the latest details live on Region 8 News.

BREAKING: first responders are on a scene of a crash where two people were found shot on exit 63 in Blytheville pic.twitter.com/EJcQQrUfZO — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.