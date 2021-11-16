Energy Alert
2 shot on interstate exit in Blytheville

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating a crash on Interstate 55 found two people shot.

The incident happened at the Division Street/Highway 61 exit in Blytheville.

Our crew reports that state and local police are at the scene.

Police have not elaborated on the conditions of the victims.

We know traffic on the interstate is moving fine, but people traveling on Highway 61 near the exit should proceed with caution.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring the latest details live on Region 8 News.

