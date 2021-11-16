Energy Alert
Warm and Windy Tuesday

November 16th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sunshine and windy conditions quickly warm us up today. Highs will be in the 70s today and tomorrow. Tonight, we stay windy and that should keep most of us in the 60s all night. A few sprinkles and light showers start to move in on Wednesday afternoon. Better rain chances and colder air push through Wednesday evening and night. For most, the rain will be quick, but some could see half an inch or more. Not much, if any, lightning is expected. Highs drop to the 50s behind the front. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday despite a lot of sunshine. Another chance of rain is possible on Sunday.

