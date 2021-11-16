Energy Alert
Arkansas kicker Cam Little named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Arkansas' Cam Little (29) hits a field goal in overtime against LSU during an NCAA college...
Arkansas' Cam Little (29) hits a field goal in overtime against LSU during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Arkansas freshman kicker Cam Little has been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after drilling 3-of-3 field goals, including the walk-off game-winner in overtime, in the Razorbacks’ 16-13 win at LSU. The Moore, Okla. product grabbed his second conference award in as many weeks after he was named freshman of the week for hitting three field goals in a win over Mississippi State on Nov. 6.

Little recorded makes of 27, 37 and 48 yards against the Tigers, nailing the game-winner from 37 yards out. It was the first Arkansas game-winner on the game’s final play since Connor Limpert’s 34-yard field goal at Ole Miss.

The rookie leads all FBS freshmen with 17 made field goals this year, which also ranks second overall in the SEC. He moved into a tie for the eighth-most makes in a single season in program history with Alex Tejada (2007), Todd Latourette (1998) and Todd Wright (1992).

Little picked up his third weekly award from the conference office this year, adding to his two freshmen of the week awards. He is the first Razorback to earn freshman of the week twice in the same season since Dre Greenlaw (2015).

Earlier this season, Little connected on four field goals in Arkansas’ 20-10 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M to earn his first career freshman of the week recognition.

Little is contributing $10 for every made field goal this season to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas and it up to $170 in donations.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP Poll and travel to face No. 2 Alabama this weekend in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.

