Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Georgia State

Red Wolves look for back to back wins this weekend.
Red Wolves look for back to back wins this weekend.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football prepares for their final road game of the season.

The Red Wolves head to Atlanta to face Georgia State. Butch Jones met the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference. He’s impressed by the Panthers.

“We’re going to be challenged this week,” Jones said. “This is a football team that has two running backs that have rushed for over 500 yards, and a quarterback. Georgia State has won 4 of their last 5 games, including a great win at Coastal Carolina. And they’re a physical football team.”

Marcel Murray announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. Jones was asked how his departure impacts the running back room for the final two games of 2021. “Wyatt Begeal is an individual that we had to rep at running back. These kids are giving everything they got. You know Johnnie Lang is going through some things, Lincoln Pare continues to be a model of consistency, in all that he does. Josh Edwards has been giving us some good reps in practice, he was ready to go. And then we all know about the Alan Lamar story, which is remarkable.”

Arkansas State faces Georgia State Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

