Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray enters transfer portal

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An All-Sun Belt running back is leaving the pack.

Arkansas State junior Marcel Murray announced Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He had 1,680 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. Injuries hampered the Georgia native in 2020 and 2021, appearing in just 9 games (61 carries for 263 yards).

Butch Jones was asked about Murray in the A-State weekly press conference: “The way of the world, it’s college football. Thankful for everything that he brought to our program, and the games he played in. He’s been consistent, I have a lot of respect for him. But now it’s about moving forward. I think it’s important that we have players that want to be here, that want to build this program the right way. That want to win, want to see it through. I respect everyone’s decision. Everyone has different things, and that’s why the portal is in place, to help them. And I support him, and I’ll help him any way I can. I’ll help all of our players if they decide that there may be something better out there for them.”

Murray is the 3rd Red Wolf to enter the transfer portal this month. Kam Turner announced November 15th, Antonio Ruiz announced on November 3rd.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

