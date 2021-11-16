Energy Alert
Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas Day this year.

The popular chicken chain stated it will be closed for the holiday, which this year falls on Saturday.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen Dec. 27.

Chick-fil-A fans will be able to ring in 2021 with their favorite fast food, as the chain will be open New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

