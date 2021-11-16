Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Electric vehicle maker to move headquarters to northwest Arkansas

The electric vehicle company Canoo has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to...
The electric vehicle company Canoo has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to northwest Arkansas and create more than 500 new jobs.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The electric vehicle company Canoo has announced plans to relocate its headquarters to northwest Arkansas and create more than 500 new jobs.

The company said Monday that its headquarters will move from California to Bentonville — which is also the home of Walmart — and a research and development facility will be in nearby Fayetteville.

Canoo announced earlier this year that it would build a manufacturing facility in Pryor, Oklahoma, and said Monday’s announcement is part of a plan to make the U.S. 412 corridor from Oklahoma to Arkansas a “center of electric vehicle research, development and manufacturing power.”

The Pryor assembly plant is expected to open in 2023 and employ 2,000 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
House shot at in Jonesboro
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Police investigate aggravated robbery
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out

Latest News

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Walmart...
Strong sales, profit from Walmart on cusp of holiday season
With everything going on, store manager Sandy McQuay said business has been busier than ever.
Thrift store seeing uptick in holiday sales
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
President Biden signs sweeping infrastructure bill.
Biden signs sweeping infrastructure bill