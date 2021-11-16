Energy Alert
Families receive Thanksgiving dinner baskets in West Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis is getting into the holiday spirit with a special Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

Tuesday, the city hosted a Thanksgiving basket giveaway where 200 families were able to be helped.

West Memphis Mayor says this is just one of the many examples of how the city works to take care of its own.

“Well, you see so many people that you know, especially our senior citizens and being able to give them a hand when they may need it or assistance, and provide them with the food that they are needing. I mean it’s just a great time for our city,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

Keeping in the spirit of the holiday season, the annual West Memphis Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Worthington Park.

