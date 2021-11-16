Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro priest receives alarming mail

JPD are still investigating this incident
JPD are still investigating this incident(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is looking into notes that prompted a Jonesboro priest to call them.

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board came to a solution to the ongoing sensitive material discussion, but some people still share their thoughts.

The Rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Reverend Father Kevin Gore, said he received a vaguely threatening letter in the mail.

He said it did not shake him, but it was concerning.

“They try to strike out in ways that they think will silence the people that they do not like and that is not going to work,” he said.

An envelope full of newspaper clippings and notes is what he received after he wrote an op-ed in the local newspaper responding to actions by a Mark Nichols, library board member.

His op-ed focused on why the board member should resign from the position.

“When the narrative begins to be very aggressive about religion about Christianity and about Christianity’s response to being LGBTQ, that was a point I felt like I had to step in,” said Gore.

Gore said the envelope had notes that spoke of QANON and the New World Order, but anonymous letters are nothing new to him.

“Clergy aren’t necessarily strangers to anonymous notes,” he said.

When he looked at one of the many notes inside, he decided to take it more seriously.

“There were some other phrases in there that I felt it was necessary to reach out to the Jonesboro Police Department and asked for their advice,” said Gore.

He also told Region 8 News he sent the information to the United States Postal Inspector to look at as well.

As for what Gore would like done to the person who sent the letter, he said he would want to have a conversation about equality.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
House shot at in Jonesboro
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Police investigate aggravated robbery

Latest News

Red Wolves improve to 2-1 after 96-72 victory.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Morgan Wallace, Jade Upshaw, and Head Coach Matt Daniel Following McNeese State
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Police investigate aggravated robbery
Family Crisis Center said law enforcement could see an uptick of domestic calls around the...
Rash of domestic calls over weekend most in 72-hour span
A Randolph County judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Walnut Ridge man with...
Suspect identified in Walnut Ridge shooting