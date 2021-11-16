Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Manila wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/12/21)

Winning schools get ice cream or donation to their booster club
Winning schools get ice cream or donation to their booster club
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 12th, 2021.

1,532 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Manila beat Southside by 183 votes, Newport was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Kurt Overton finds a seam and he’ll take it 45 yards for a touchdown. The Lions beat Danville 49-25 in their first home playoff game in program history.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Manila booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Affidavit: Negligent homicide suspect had blood alcohol content of .218
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Police investigate aggravated robbery
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
House shot at in Jonesboro
A fire that swept through a Jonesboro apartment Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Apartment fire under investigation
JPD are still investigating this incident
Jonesboro priest receives alarming mail

Latest News

Lions win Sweetest Play of the Week
Manila wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/12/21)
Cougars are preparing for the 8-Man Semifinals Friday night.
Rector prepares for 8-Man State Semifinal game Friday
Rector is preparing to host Mountain Pine Friday.
2021 FFN Extra: Rector HC Dave Hendrix Talks Successful 2021 Season, Preparing for State Semifinals
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play, plus playoff scores & video »