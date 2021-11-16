Manila wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/12/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on November 12th, 2021.

1,532 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Manila beat Southside by 183 votes, Newport was 3rd, Nettleton 4th. Kurt Overton finds a seam and he’ll take it 45 yards for a touchdown. The Lions beat Danville 49-25 in their first home playoff game in program history.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Manila booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

