Motorcyclist killed in crash

A White County man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a car.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 15 on Moss Street in Searcy.

Tanner Neal, 23, of Searcy was eastbound on Market Street when he failed to yield the right of way.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Neal’s 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a northbound 2015 Toyota Corolla.

