Motorcyclist killed in crash

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with a car.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 15 on Moss Street in Searcy.

Tanner Neal, 23, of Searcy was eastbound on Market Street when he failed to yield the right of way.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Neal’s 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a northbound 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.