Nov. 16: What you need to know

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s before our next cold front. Sunshine and breezy to windy southerly winds warm us up quickly each day.

A few showers may start to move in late Wednesday, but most of the rain doesn’t arrive until after we head to bed. Like last week, the rain will be leaving as we start our Thursday.

Rainfall amounts should stay below an inch. It’ll be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s, and overnight temperatures back down near freezing.

A few more showers may move through late this weekend.

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking into notes that prompted a Jonesboro priest to call them.

Jonesboro police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Valero gas station on Caraway Road Monday evening.

The City of Walnut Ridge will grow by a few acres after the city council approved an annexation on Monday night.

We’ll explain why some parents want Huntsville School Board members to step down.

Big changes could be coming to sports betting in Arkansas.

