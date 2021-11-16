Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nov. 16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s before our next cold front. Sunshine and breezy to windy southerly winds warm us up quickly each day.

A few showers may start to move in late Wednesday, but most of the rain doesn’t arrive until after we head to bed. Like last week, the rain will be leaving as we start our Thursday.

Rainfall amounts should stay below an inch. It’ll be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s, and overnight temperatures back down near freezing.

A few more showers may move through late this weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking into notes that prompted a Jonesboro priest to call them.

Jonesboro police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Valero gas station on Caraway Road Monday evening.

The City of Walnut Ridge will grow by a few acres after the city council approved an annexation on Monday night.

We’ll explain why some parents want Huntsville School Board members to step down.

Big changes could be coming to sports betting in Arkansas.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
House shot at in Jonesboro
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Police investigate aggravated robbery
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Red Wolves improve to 2-1.
Arkansas State WBB Beats McNeese State to Improve to 2-1
Red Wolves improve to 2-1
Arkansas State MBB Beats Central Baptist College 90-63 to Improve to 2-1
Red Wolves improve to 2-1 after 96-72 victory.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Morgan Wallace, Jade Upshaw, and Head Coach Matt Daniel Following McNeese State