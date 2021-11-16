Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Warm and Windy, Rain Later

November 17th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch for flying leaves this morning as winds continue to gust over 30 mph at times. 60s become 70s as we head into the afternoon before a cold front arrives later this evening. A few sprinkles and showers are possible throughout the afternoon. Any rain should be light until better rain chances arrive near or after sunset. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall amounts should generally stay below an inch. Temperatures drop into the 40s by morning and highs stay in the 50s the next few days. Another round of showers moves in on Sunday bringing more cold air for next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
One killed after being hit by car on Jonesboro road
Death investigation in Poinsett County
A fire that swept through a Jonesboro apartment Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Apartment fire under investigation
JPD are still investigating this incident
Jonesboro priest receives alarming mail

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/16)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/16)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (11/15/2021)
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (11/15/2021)