Warm and Windy, Rain Later

Watch for flying leaves this morning as winds continue to gust over 30 mph at times. 60s become 70s as we head into the afternoon before a cold front arrives later this evening. A few sprinkles and showers are possible throughout the afternoon. Any rain should be light until better rain chances arrive near or after sunset. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall amounts should generally stay below an inch. Temperatures drop into the 40s by morning and highs stay in the 50s the next few days. Another round of showers moves in on Sunday bringing more cold air for next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.