One person killed in crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An early-morning crash in Baxter County left one person dead.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, on the U.S. 62 bypass near Buzzard Roost Road in Mountain Home.

Joshua Jones, 38, of Gassville, was traveling east in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when he left the south side of the road.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Jones then began to spin before overturning and coming to a final rest in the south ditch facing northeast.

The report states the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

