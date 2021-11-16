Energy Alert
Pancho’s cheese dip acquired by Minnesota Hispanic food distributor

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WMC) - Pancho’s is leaving the Mid-South and making its way to Minnesota. Sabrosura Foods, LLC, the leading marketer and distributor of Hispanic food products is acquiring Pacho’s Mexican Foods Inc.

The popular Mid-South restaurant chain closed its locations this month after serving the area since the 1950s.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Sabrosura Foods family,” said Brenda O’Brien, President of Pancho’s Mexican Foods, Inc. “Pancho’s has been in my family for 65 years, and we have been so grateful to bring people together over delicious food. Now, we are looking forward to our next chapter as part of the Sabrosura Foods team.”

Sabrosura Foods also includes well-known brands like El Viajero, La Morenita, Reynaldo’s and Bio Salud.

You can also get Pancho’s cheese dip sent directly to your doorstep by ordering online at: https://panchosdip.com/.

