Police investigate aggravated robbery
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Valero gas station on Caraway Road Monday evening.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook, the suspect robbed the store with a weapon. No injuries were reported, but the suspect did leave the gas station.
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.