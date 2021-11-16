Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigate aggravated robbery

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Valero gas station on Caraway Road Monday evening.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook, the suspect robbed the store with a weapon. No injuries were reported, but the suspect did leave the gas station.

JPD Officers are working a aggravated robbery at the Valero Gas Station in the 3000 block of Caraway Road. The suspect...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, November 15, 2021

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Man arrested in negligent homicide crash
A Greene County woman is accused of letting her pigs root a cemetery
Woman cited for pigs at cemetery speaks out
An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for a missing 18-year-old Oak Grove, Mo. woman.
Missing Mo. 18-year-old found safe
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
House shot at in Jonesboro
The company plans to do Drag Queen Story Time every other month, along with several other...
Drag queen reading event creates safe space for youth

Latest News

Family Crisis Center said law enforcement could see an uptick of domestic calls around the...
Rash of domestic calls over weekend most in 72-hour span
A Randolph County judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Walnut Ridge man with...
Suspect identified in Walnut Ridge shooting
With everything going on, store manager Sandy McQuay said business has been busier than ever.
Thrift store seeing uptick in holiday sales
The Walnut Ridge City Council will vote on an annexation resolution Monday night.
Walnut Ridge votes to approve annexation