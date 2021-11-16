Police investigate aggravated robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Valero gas station on Caraway Road Monday evening.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook, the suspect robbed the store with a weapon. No injuries were reported, but the suspect did leave the gas station.

JPD Officers are working a aggravated robbery at the Valero Gas Station in the 3000 block of Caraway Road. The suspect... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Monday, November 15, 2021

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.

