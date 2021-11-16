Energy Alert
Rash of domestic calls over weekend most in 72-hour span

Family Crisis Center said law enforcement could see an uptick of domestic calls around the...
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s office said Monday it received the most domestic calls it ever has in a 72-hour span.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office dealt with four domestic calls over the weekend, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Rolland said it has been the most domestic calls they have seen in a 72-hour time span.

However, one organization said it’s not unusual to see that high of a volume.

Natalie Neal, executive director of Family Crisis Center, said law enforcement could see an uptick of domestic calls around the holidays, adding stress and drug and alcohol use trigger violence.

“Those can kind of exacerbate abusive relationships or situations,” Neal said. “However, they’re not the cause behind individuals who would abuse other partners.”

Neal added if you are dealing with domestic violence in your home, you can contact the Family Crisis Center Hotline or send a confidential message online on their website.

From there, an advocate can devise a plan to help a victim escape from an abusive relationship.

However, if you are wanting to help another person, Neal recommends going to the victim and figuring out a way to get them help.

