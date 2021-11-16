Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rector prepares for 8-Man State Semifinal game Friday

Cougars are preparing for the 8-Man Semifinals Friday night.
Cougars are preparing for the 8-Man Semifinals Friday night.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RECTOR Ark. (KAIT) - It’s normally an adjustment for teams to move from one conference to another in a given season. For Rector, this is especially true. The Cougars moved from 11-man football down to 8-man in 2020.

The move was a bit of a shock. After all, Rector had hosted their first playoff game in program history in 2018, then followed up with another postseason appearance in 2019.

After falling in the first round of the State Playoffs in their first season in 8-man action in 2020, the Cougars have responded with one of their best seasons in program history.

They won their first Conference Title in several decades. They’re the #1 seed in the 8-Man Playoffs. Friday, they’ll play Mountain Pine in the State Semis.

“It’s big for us and our kids and it’s well deserved,” Head Coach Dave Hendrix said. “These kids have put in a lot of time for this. A few years ago, we were in cellar and it’s taken a while to get it back but things are doing well right now and we just got to keep it going.”

“It all comes from hard work,” senior running back John Hendrix said. “We feel like we’ve outworked everybody as far as over the past four years we’ve put ourselves in a good situation this year just because of how much work we put in over the last four years.”

“I think running ball is our biggest strength,” senior quarterback Jerron Bucy said. “We got two good running backs in the backfield. When we need to throw the ball, we can. We just come out here and work our butts off and we try to do as much as we can. We’re just going to go out there and play them like we play other teams, just like every other game we play.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Joseph Campbell, 19, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday on suspicion of negligent homicide in...
Affidavit: Negligent homicide suspect had blood alcohol content of .218
If you have any information you are encouraged to call Jonesboro police at 935-5657.
Police investigate aggravated robbery
Police confirmed they got the first shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. near Willow Road.
House shot at in Jonesboro
A fire that swept through a Jonesboro apartment Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Apartment fire under investigation
JPD are still investigating this incident
Jonesboro priest receives alarming mail

Latest News

Lions win Sweetest Play of the Week
Manila wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/12/21)
Rector is preparing to host Mountain Pine Friday.
2021 FFN Extra: Rector HC Dave Hendrix Talks Successful 2021 Season, Preparing for State Semifinals
Winning schools get ice cream or donation to their booster club
Manila wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (11/12/21)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play, plus playoff scores & video »