Rector prepares for 8-Man State Semifinal game Friday

RECTOR Ark. (KAIT) - It’s normally an adjustment for teams to move from one conference to another in a given season. For Rector, this is especially true. The Cougars moved from 11-man football down to 8-man in 2020.

The move was a bit of a shock. After all, Rector had hosted their first playoff game in program history in 2018, then followed up with another postseason appearance in 2019.

After falling in the first round of the State Playoffs in their first season in 8-man action in 2020, the Cougars have responded with one of their best seasons in program history.

Stopped by Rector today. Cougars have had a banner season in 8-man action. They’re preparing for a showdown in the State Semis Friday night at home against Mountain Pine.



Hear from Head Coach Dave Hendrix and more on Wednesday’s sportscasts. pic.twitter.com/OSqwpXu8co — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) November 16, 2021

They won their first Conference Title in several decades. They’re the #1 seed in the 8-Man Playoffs. Friday, they’ll play Mountain Pine in the State Semis.

“It’s big for us and our kids and it’s well deserved,” Head Coach Dave Hendrix said. “These kids have put in a lot of time for this. A few years ago, we were in cellar and it’s taken a while to get it back but things are doing well right now and we just got to keep it going.”

“It all comes from hard work,” senior running back John Hendrix said. “We feel like we’ve outworked everybody as far as over the past four years we’ve put ourselves in a good situation this year just because of how much work we put in over the last four years.”

“I think running ball is our biggest strength,” senior quarterback Jerron Bucy said. “We got two good running backs in the backfield. When we need to throw the ball, we can. We just come out here and work our butts off and we try to do as much as we can. We’re just going to go out there and play them like we play other teams, just like every other game we play.”

