Arkansas DL John Ridgeway accepts invite to 2022 Senior Bowl

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

The most prominent college all-star game brings the top collegiate prospects from around the country together to showcase their talent and connect with personnel from all 32 NFL teams in preparation for the draft.

This year’s Senior Bowl takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala., at Hancock Whitney Stadium on NFL Network.

Ridgeway, a transfer from Illinois State, has made an immediate impact in his first season as a Razorback. The big-bodied defensive lineman has totaled 33 stops, including 3.5 tackles for loss, with two sacks in nine games on the year.

The Bloomington, Ill., native began his career at the FCS level, logging 102 tackles, including 8.0 for loss, with one sack and an interception in 30 games for the Redbirds from 2018-21.

Ridgeway was one of six Razorbacks named to the Senior Bowl’s preseason watch list. He would become the 76th player to represent Arkansas in the game since it began in 1950.

