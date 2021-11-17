Arkansas football moves up to #21 in College Football Playoff Top 25

Arkansas crossed two new milestones off the list on Tuesday night, moving up to No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and being ranked for the second consecutive week.

The Razorbacks’ ranking is the highest ever in the rankings after the team was ranked No. 25 last week, that ranking matched the program’s only other appearance in the rankings from 2016. The Hogs fell out of the rankings that season after a loss to LSU after only one week and did not reappear until last week.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams in the newest rankings joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 25 Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks take on the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

