Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray withdraws name from transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An All-Sun Belt caliber running back is returning to the pack.

Arkansas State junior Marcel Murray announced December 14th that he withdrew his name from the transfer portal. Murray originally entered at the end of the 2021 season.

He had 1,680 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. The Georgia native was the 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after rushing for 860 yards and 8 TD. Injuries hampered the Georgia native in 2020 and 2021, appearing in just 9 games (61 carries for 263 yards).

Murray landed on the Doak Walker Award watch list in 2019 and 2020. He was an Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt selection in 2021.

