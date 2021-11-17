Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray withdraws name from transfer portal

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An All-Sun Belt caliber running back is returning to the pack.

Arkansas State junior Marcel Murray announced December 14th that he withdrew his name from the transfer portal. Murray originally entered at the end of the 2021 season.

He had 1,680 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019. The Georgia native was the 2018 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after rushing for 860 yards and 8 TD. Injuries hampered the Georgia native in 2020 and 2021, appearing in just 9 games (61 carries for 263 yards).

Murray landed on the Doak Walker Award watch list in 2019 and 2020. He was an Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt selection in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
The state of Arkansas has seen its first case of omicron variant, according to Gov. Asa...
Arkansas reports first omicron case
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann

Latest News

Arkansas State hires new running backs coach
Red Wolves in 90: Murray withdraws from portal, new RBs coach, men's hoops will play Lyon Tuesday
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado before 12/17/21 practice
7 Arkansas State athletes test positive for COVID-19
Arkansas State men’s basketball will face Lyon on December 21st
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball playing in North Little Rock on Saturday