Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Arkansas on Friday

Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have some rare in-state hoops Friday in Jonesboro. Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Arkansas for the first time in 16 years.

Both teams are 2-1, both teams have scored at least 80 points in every game this season. Ten Natural State natives are expected to play in the Red Wolves vs. Razorbacks matchup. That includes Nettleton alums Mya Love and Elauna Eaton.

Friday marks the first meeting between Arkansas State and Arkansas since the 2005 WNIT. March 21st, 2005 featured the largest crowd (10,892) in First National Bank Arena history (formerly the Convocation Center). Ali Carter Brooks led the way with 25 points as the Lady Indians beat the Razorbacks 98 - 84. Adrianne Davie dropped a double-double in the victory with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Rudy Sims also had 20 pts for A-State. Sarah Pfeiffer led the Lady Razorbacks with a game-high 26 points.

The 2021 Red Wolves and 2021 Razorbacks meet Friday night at 7pm at First National Bank Arena. If you can’t make it to Jonesboro, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local police are investigating a shooting along Interstate 55 near Blytheville.
Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Police identify bicyclist hit and killed by car
The holdup happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Southern Bank branch on Nettleton...
Two arrested in armed bank robbery
Autopsy scheduled for man killed at worksite
A fire that swept through a Jonesboro apartment Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Apartment fire under investigation

Latest News

Arkansas DL John Ridgeway accepts invite to 2022 Senior Bowl
Ticknor named SBC Libero of the Year; Putt & Ticknor are 1st Team All-SBC
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | This week’s playoff games coverage »
Red Wolves look for back to back wins this weekend.
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Georgia State