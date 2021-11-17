Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Arkansas on Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have some rare in-state hoops Friday in Jonesboro. Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Arkansas for the first time in 16 years.

Both teams are 2-1, both teams have scored at least 80 points in every game this season. Ten Natural State natives are expected to play in the Red Wolves vs. Razorbacks matchup. That includes Nettleton alums Mya Love and Elauna Eaton.

Friday marks the first meeting between Arkansas State and Arkansas since the 2005 WNIT. March 21st, 2005 featured the largest crowd (10,892) in First National Bank Arena history (formerly the Convocation Center). Ali Carter Brooks led the way with 25 points as the Lady Indians beat the Razorbacks 98 - 84. Adrianne Davie dropped a double-double in the victory with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Rudy Sims also had 20 pts for A-State. Sarah Pfeiffer led the Lady Razorbacks with a game-high 26 points.

The 2021 Red Wolves and 2021 Razorbacks meet Friday night at 7pm at First National Bank Arena. If you can’t make it to Jonesboro, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

