Crews respond to crash on Highway 49
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 49 in the Goobertown community, according to I Drive Arkansas.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49, two miles north of Highway 230.
All lanes are blocked and Arkansas State Police have responded to the crash, authorities said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
