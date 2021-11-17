Crews respond to crash on Highway 49

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 49 in the Goobertown community, according to I Drive Arkansas.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49, two miles north of Highway 230.

All lanes are blocked and Arkansas State Police have responded to the crash, authorities said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

