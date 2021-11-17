Elderly woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 85-year-old woman died Tuesday morning when her vehicle hit a tree.

Vonceia Snider of Rose Bud was westbound on State Highway 36 in rural White County when her 2003 Ford ran off the road on the left side.

Arkansas State Police said in its preliminary fatal crash report the vehicle struck a large tree before coming to a final rest.

Snider was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, weather conditions were cloudy and the road was dry when the crash happened at 10:47 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.