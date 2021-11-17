Ironton mourns Ike ‘the Famous Panhandling Dog’

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Ike the ‘Panhandling Dog’ was not only the talk of Ironton, but by travelers and online.

We shared his story a few months ago and recently learned the community celebrity passed away.

Many in Ironton are now mourning the loss of the pooch.

Ike, “the famous panhandling hound” dog was known for lying at the intersection of 72 and Highway N.

His familiar post at the three-way stop will be missed.

Ike’s owner, Sherry Miller, said he was hit by a car on Monday, November 15.

“Cry. That’s all I could do,” said Miller.

Miller said Ike was a staple to Ironton.

Community members quickly built a memorial in front of the road he would often rest at.

“Me and my husband went to St. Louis this morning. We come back and it’s just blown up. They’ve come and put flowers on here. They’ve got a GoFundMe page to get some kind of statue memorial,” said Miller.

Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood he said it’s going to take the city time to adjust to him being gone.

“Now that he’s gone, it’s taken away a subtle landmark, something we’re used too. It was always fun to see him there. It was always so fun to see people who weren’t used to the area stopping and trying to pick him up and get him to come to them with hamburgers and pizza,” said Lourwood.

Julia Dill runs the ‘Fans of Crossroads Dog’ Facebook page, an account created before his passing and created the GoFundMe account to raise money for a memorial for Ike.

“We’ll never forget Ike. He was a bright spot in our days, brought us together and uplifted us during hard times. His presence was always a welcome surprise. He meant a lot to people,” said Dill.

Miller said it warms her heart to see so many people cared about Ike.

Although he’s gone, she wants his memory to be a happy one, a lot like him.

“People tell me all the time, ‘oh, I come back and he made me smile,’ and ‘he did something silly and I laughed.’ That’s what I want people to think when I think of him,” said Miller.

