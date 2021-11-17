The next step in the process will be the city council discussing this at their next meeting.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - I drove up and down West Johnson Avenue and East Highland Drive in Jonesboro Tuesday.

I spoke with business managers and pedestrians and asked a simple question. How do people drive around here?

Most seem to have the same answer.

“Well what I see is a lot of craziness,” said Amy Aunspaugh, manager of Rent One of Johnson.

Speed.

“You have to run across the street to be able to go to school,” said Jessica Adkins, student at Arkansas State University.

That is what many people said is the culprit to crashes and incidents on Johnson and East Highland.

Aunspaugh told me she sees a crash more than once a week.

“This speed limit and the way the lights are, are just not engineered correctly,” she said.

A-State student Ashley Evans is also worried about her safety as she walks to and from campus.

“It’s always frightening because you never know if cars are going to be obeying the speed limit,” said Evans. “Or if they are going to be going 60, 70 through that intersection.”

The Jonesboro Public Safety Committee met and discussed a resolution to change the speed limit on Johnson Avenue from South Main Street to Red Wolf Boulevard from 45 miles per hour to 35 mph.

Also on Highland Drive from Distributor Drive to Barnhill Road from 60 mph to 45 mph.

The committee voted to recommend the resolution to the full city council.

According to data from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Over 1,000 crashes have happened since 2016 on Johnson. Seven deadly and 10 pedestrian incidents were included in that number.

Over 200 crashes happened on East Highland. Five ended in death and no pedestrian incidents.

People who travel these areas every day hope a speed reduction will help lower those numbers.

“Hoping and praying that if the speed limit is reduced, that plays a huge role in decreasing that number, because a lot of students walk,” said Evans.

And save lives.

“I think we will see a lot fewer accidents, a lot of people not getting hit as pedestrians and it will save a lot of lives,” said Aunspaugh.

The resolution is asking for Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver to request this speed reduction from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The next step in the process will be the city council discussing this at their next meeting.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.