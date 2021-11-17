Energy Alert
Nov. 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You can expect another warm day. A few sprinkles and light showers start to move in on Wednesday afternoon.

Better rain chances and colder air push through Wednesday evening and night. For most, the rain will be quick, but some could see half an inch or more. Not much, if any, lightning is expected.

Highs drop to the 50s behind the front. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Friday despite a lot of sunshine.

Another chance of rain is possible on Sunday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The leadership at UAMS has issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, citing new federal regulations. That move has Arkansas lawmakers saying the hospital is violating state law and threatening to withhold funding.

Safety concerns along busy roads in Jonesboro may lead to a reduction in the speed limit.

With a national substitute teacher shortage and lowered educational training requirements, subs are still in need at Arkansas and Missouri schools.

Good Samaritan shoots attacker in roadside shooting.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

